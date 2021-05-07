Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that seamer Shahnawaz Dhani and leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood should be picked for the second Test against Zimbabwe.
With Pakistan having won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs, Akhtar feels that they should be given a chance to show what they got.
In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dhani took 26 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 31.19.
Mahmood was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 52 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 26.94.
However, Akhtar noted that if Dhani comes in, left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will have to be rested.
“Shahnawaz Dhani can be given a chance but you need to ask Shaheen [Afridi] if he wants to rest. What if Shaheen doesn’t want to rest? There are already only few Test matches on offer and, if I was asked the same question, I would have played,” Akhtar told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“There is no harm in trying out against Zimbabwe. I think Dhani and Zahid Mehmood should be given a chance in the next Test match.”
The second Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe gets underway on Friday.
