Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that seamer Shahnawaz Dhani and leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood should be picked for the second Test against Zimbabwe.

With Pakistan having won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs, Akhtar feels that they should be given a chance to show what they got.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Dhani took 26 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 31.19.

Mahmood was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 52 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 26.94.

However, Akhtar noted that if Dhani comes in, left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will have to be rested.

“Shahnawaz Dhani can be given a chance but you need to ask Shaheen [Afridi] if he wants to rest. What if Shaheen doesn’t want to rest? There are already only few Test matches on offer and, if I was asked the same question, I would have played,” Akhtar told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“There is no harm in trying out against Zimbabwe. I think Dhani and Zahid Mehmood should be given a chance in the next Test match.”

The second Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe gets underway on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Doesn’t miss out on any runs, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan player who has been hugely successful in all formats

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17711 ( 19 % ) Waqar Younis 1784 ( 1.91 % ) Javed Miandad 5892 ( 6.32 % ) Shahid Afridi 26962 ( 28.92 % ) Imran Khan 17951 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2243 ( 2.41 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1295 ( 1.39 % ) Hanif Mohammad 161 ( 0.17 % ) Younis Khan 3611 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1263 ( 1.35 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5497 ( 5.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 6767 ( 7.26 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 742 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1341 ( 1.44 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17711 ( 19 % ) Waqar Younis 1784 ( 1.91 % ) Javed Miandad 5892 ( 6.32 % ) Shahid Afridi 26962 ( 28.92 % ) Imran Khan 17951 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2243 ( 2.41 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1295 ( 1.39 % ) Hanif Mohammad 161 ( 0.17 % ) Younis Khan 3611 ( 3.87 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1263 ( 1.35 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5497 ( 5.9 % ) Saeed Anwar 6767 ( 7.26 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 742 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1341 ( 1.44 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related