Pakistan should win 2nd Test in three or four days, former captain says

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that the national team should win the second Test against Zimbabwe in three or four days.

This comes after the men in green demolished Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs within three days in the first Test.

Given how dominant they were, Ramiz expects a similar performance in the second Test, which begins on Friday.

“This is going to be a one-sided series and Pakistan should finish the next match inside three or four days as well,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

