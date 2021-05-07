Image courtesy of: ARY Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said he hopes to see uncapped pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani play in the second Test against Zimbabwe.

Dhani is one of the many exciting talents Pakistan have and has been in great form in domestic cricket.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 22-year-old took 26 wickets in seven matches for Sindh at an average of 31.19.

With Pakistan having won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs, Ramiz wants new players like Dhani to be given a shot.

“New players should be given an opportunity. I’m hopeful that we get to see [Shahnawaz] Dhani in the second Test match and one or two other changes in the batting and bowling department,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe gets underway on Friday.

Coming Soon Is Shahnawaz Dhani the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Shahnawaz Dhani the next big thing? Yes! 422 ( 76.04 % ) No! 133 ( 23.96 % ) Back

