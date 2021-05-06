Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said captain Babar Azam has been so successful in all three formats of the game since he doesn’t miss out on any runs.

Yousuf noted that Azam actively looks to score and doesn’t get bogged down with too many dot balls.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

Most recently, he featured in the first Test against Zimbabwe, which Pakistan won by an innings and 116 runs, and was dismissed for a golden duck.

“Whenever he receives a ball on which runs can be scored, he doesn’t miss out on that,” Yousuf said on Cricket Bazz’s YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.

“This is also one of the secrets behind his success in all formats, he tries to keep the scoreboard ticking.”

Pakistan will now be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which begins on Friday.

