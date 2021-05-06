Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said he has his sights set on scoring a double century in Test cricket.

This comes after he struck a superb 140 in the first Test against Zimbabwe, which came off 204 balls and included 20 boundaries.

Fawad’s brilliant performance with the bat helped Pakistan win by an innings and 116 runs.

Despite having converted his fifties into hundreds all four times, the 35-year-old is targeting the next milestone of a double hundred.

So far, the closest Fawad has come was his knock of 168 against Sri Lanka in July 2009.

“I would love to score a 200 but my focus will be to score as many runs as I can,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

“Every batsman wants to perform again and again. I am lucky that I have been able to perform since I got the chance. Pray for me that I continue this performance for my team in future as well.”

Pakistan will now be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which begins on Friday.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29071 ( 16.22 % ) Babar Azam 123853 ( 69.1 % ) Steve Smith 4711 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 5762 ( 3.21 % ) Kane Williamson 7841 ( 4.37 % ) Joe Root 99 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1054 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 324 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4517 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 549 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1049 ( 0.59 % ) Back

