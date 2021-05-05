More questions than answers, Ramiz unimpressed with Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: ARY Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said the national team’s 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the T20 series raised more questions than answers.

The men in green won the first match by 11 runs before suffering a shock 19-run loss in the second game, where they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

However, Pakistan rebounded to win the third T20 International by 24 runs.

Despite winning the series, Ramiz seemed less than impressed with the team’s performance.

#PakvsZim this marginal 2-1 series win by Pak actually raises more questions than it answers!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 25, 2021

“This marginal 2-1 series win by Pakistan actually raises more questions than it answers!” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan also won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs, and will now be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which begins on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He has so much talent, but can’t read the situation well, Inzamam-ul-Haq on 20-year-old Pakistan big-hitter

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29049 ( 16.24 % ) Babar Azam 123584 ( 69.07 % ) Steve Smith 4710 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 5757 ( 3.22 % ) Kane Williamson 7833 ( 4.38 % ) Joe Root 98 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1051 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 324 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4515 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 547 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1046 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29049 ( 16.24 % ) Babar Azam 123584 ( 69.07 % ) Steve Smith 4710 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 5757 ( 3.22 % ) Kane Williamson 7833 ( 4.38 % ) Joe Root 98 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1051 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 324 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4515 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 547 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1046 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related