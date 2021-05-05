More questions than answers, Ramiz unimpressed with Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: ARY Sports
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said the national team’s 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the T20 series raised more questions than answers.
The men in green won the first match by 11 runs before suffering a shock 19-run loss in the second game, where they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.
However, Pakistan rebounded to win the third T20 International by 24 runs.
Despite winning the series, Ramiz seemed less than impressed with the team’s performance.
#PakvsZim this marginal 2-1 series win by Pak actually raises more questions than it answers!!
— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 25, 2021
“This marginal 2-1 series win by Pakistan actually raises more questions than it answers!” he said on Twitter.
Pakistan also won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs, and will now be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which begins on Friday.
