Ramiz Raja: “Roles must be defined where there can be a different coach for T20 cricket and Misbah-ul-Haq should remain coach for Test cricket”
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that Misbah-ul-Haq should only continue coaching the national team in Test cricket.
Ramiz feels that the men in green need a different coach for each format going forward.
This comes after he said that Pakistan’s 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the T20 series raised more questions than answers.
“Roles must be defined where there can be a different coach for T20 cricket and Misbah-ul-Haq should remain coach for Test cricket,” the 58-year-old said on ARY News program Sports Room.
Pakistan won the first Test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs, and will now be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which begins on Friday.
