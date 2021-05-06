Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has lashed out at his critics who have accused him of being a selfish player.

Azam doesn’t feel he is a selfish cricketer, noting that he always plays “according to the requirements of the team”.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

Most recently, he featured in the first Test against Zimbabwe, which Pakistan won by an innings and 116 runs, and was dismissed for a golden duck.

“Everyone has their own opinion but I won’t call it selfish, I play according to the requirements of the team,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

“Sometimes you have to play aggressively and sometimes you have to change your game according to the team’s capability.

“As a player, I have to bat along with others and play all overs. I don’t bother that much [with] what people are saying.”

Pakistan will now be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which begins on Friday.

