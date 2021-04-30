Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has admitted that it’s true he has struggled as of late.

In his last four Tests, Abbas has only managed to take six wickets.

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

However, the 31-year-old pointed out that every player goes through rough patches in their career.

“Yes, it is true that I have struggled in the recent past but in cricket you always have ups and downs. Sometimes you perform well taking 5fers and 10fers as a bowler and at other times you can remain wicketless due to no fault of yours,” he told PakPassion.

“Likewise, if you are a batsman, you can be out for a duck on one day but next day, score a big hundred without any real change to your technique.”

Abbas is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in outstanding form.

In the four County Championship matches he has played, which includes the ongoing game against Surrey, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.06 and an economy rate of 2.06.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They were tested but failed, Aaqib Javed on two powerful Pakistan big-hitters

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28764 ( 16.52 % ) Babar Azam 119502 ( 68.62 % ) Steve Smith 4660 ( 2.68 % ) Ben Stokes 5676 ( 3.26 % ) Kane Williamson 7670 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 85 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1031 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 316 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4491 ( 2.58 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 540 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 400 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1020 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28764 ( 16.52 % ) Babar Azam 119502 ( 68.62 % ) Steve Smith 4660 ( 2.68 % ) Ben Stokes 5676 ( 3.26 % ) Kane Williamson 7670 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 85 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1031 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 316 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4491 ( 2.58 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 540 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 400 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1020 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related