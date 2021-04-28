Aaqib Javed: “There is no clear selection policy. From Iftikhar Ahmed to Hussain Talat, plenty of players were tested but no results”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed said big-hitters Iftikhar Ahmed and Hussain Talat were both given a chance to shine at the international level, but failed to do so.
However, Aaqib pointed out that they are not alone as the selectors have given chances to many players, but not seen the desired results.
He added that the current team management, which is led by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, has “failed to produce any players in the last two years” and has “no clear selection policy”.
“There is no clear selection policy. From Iftikhar Ahmed to Hussain Talat, plenty of players were tested but no results,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.
“This management has failed to produce any players in the last two years.”
