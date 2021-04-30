Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas said he doesn’t think he has bowled that badly in his last few games.

Abbas was a regular face in the Test squad, but has not played since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

He was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

It should be noted that Abbas has taken six wickets in his last four Tests.

“Personally speaking, I don’t think I have bowled that badly although I didn’t take as many wickets as I had expected,” he told PakPassion.

“As a fast bowler I know that once you have bowled 10-12 good overs, and then when you get wickets it injects new energy into you. But when that doesn’t happen, you feel let down and your body language as a sportsman also suffers.

“My performance was therefore affected by lack of wickets although I do feel that I didn’t bowl that badly in the past few months.”

Abbas is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in superb form.

In the four County Championship matches he has played, which includes the ongoing game against Surrey, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.06 and an economy rate of 2.06.

