Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he and captain Babar Azam used their minds when batting in the third T20 International against Zimbabwe.

Rizwan scored an unbeaten 91, which came off 60 balls and included five boundaries and three sixes, while Azam made 52, which came off 46 deliveries and included five boundaries.

“The pitch was good early on with the new ball. But after the powerplay, it stayed low. We knew that it would be difficult for the new batsmen coming in and that is what we tried,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“We just tried to use our minds and bat through, especially Babar and me. We decided that both of us would hit and the one who survived would bat through.”

Pakistan won the match by 24 runs and thus secured a 2-1 series win.

Overall, Rizwan finished with 186 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

Azam amassed 95 runs, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

He also became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

