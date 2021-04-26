Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas said he had a “great start to my career”, but it was derailed by a shoulder injury.

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 31-year-old admitted that he has not performed to the best of his ability as of late, but pointed out that it will take time to get back to his peak.

In order to do that, Abbas is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in outstanding form.

In the three County Championship matches he has played, Abbas has taken 16 wickets at an average of 11.18 and an economy rate of 1.81.

“I really had a great start to my career but unfortunately I got a shoulder injury,” Abbas told ESPNcricinfo. “When you touch a peak and have a sudden fall you obviously need time to regain yourself.”

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28577 ( 16.73 % ) Babar Azam 116540 ( 68.23 % ) Steve Smith 4643 ( 2.72 % ) Ben Stokes 5623 ( 3.29 % ) Kane Williamson 7594 ( 4.45 % ) Joe Root 78 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1018 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 312 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4482 ( 2.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 535 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 393 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1003 ( 0.59 % ) Back

