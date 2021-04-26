Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas partly blamed his dip in form on the fact that he lost experienced bowlers at the other end.

Abbas noted that it was up to him to shoulder the responsibility of taking wickets early on, which he found difficult to do after returning from a shoulder injury.

“I did struggle after my return but then, in the second stint of my career, I lost the experienced bowlers at another end,” Abbas told ESPNcricinfo.

“Things started to break away. New management came in and I got to bowl with a fresh bowler, with Shaheen Afridi at his early stage.”

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 31-year-old is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in outstanding form.

In the three County Championship matches he has played, Abbas has taken 16 wickets at an average of 11.18 and an economy rate of 1.81.

