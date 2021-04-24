Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Haroon Rasheed expressed his frustration at the fact that big-hitting batsman Asif Ali isn’t being given a proper run to prove his worth.

Rasheed pointed out that Asif is constantly in and out of the squad, and questioned how the 29-year-old is supposed to perform consistently.

Asif played two games in the three-match ODI series and scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50.

In the four-match T20 series, he featured in two games, but only batted once and made five runs.

The 29-year-old wasn’t selected for the first T20 International against Zimbabwe.

“The problem I see at the moment is that the nucleus, 15-20 players, for the World Cup has not been formed,” Rasheed told Cricket Pakistan. “The team management, selection committee and captain should be on the same page, especially considering that there are only a handful of matches left before the World Cup.

“For instance, Asif Ali plays one match and then he is dropped.”

Asif returned for the second T20 International against Zimbabwe and failed to impress as he was dismissed for one run.

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the match as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

