Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said skipper Babar Azam and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should have been rested for the ongoing T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Ramiz noted that Azam should have used the time to rest up and focus on the upcoming two-Test series.

In the first T20 International, the 26-year-old scored two runs, but made 41 runs in the second match, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

As for Hafeez, he mustered five runs in the first game and took figures of 1-21 off his four overs.

In the second T20 International, he made five runs and didn’t bowl.

“Babar Azam should not have played this T20I series and enjoyed the glory he achieved in the last 20 days,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by ARY Sports.

“He would have taken rest and [focused] his mind [on] playing two Tests where there is room for improvement for him.

“The same goes for senior players as Pakistan cricket won’t improve at a collective and individual level.”

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the second T20 International against Zimbabwe as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

