Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir said he is carrying the legacy of his father whenever he represents the national team.

Qadir, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his ODI debut in the series against South Africa and took one wicket in the one game he played at an average of 48.

As for the four-match T20 series that followed, he took two wickets in two matches at an average of 32 and an economy rate of 10.66.

In the first T20 International against Zimbabwe, Qadir finished with figures of 3-29, while in the second game, he ended up with figures of 1-28 off his four overs.

“There is always a big burden on my shoulders to carry the legacy of my father in international cricket,” he said in a video on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Twitter account as quoted by ARY Sports.

“I try to give my best and Allah has always helped me perform. I am looking forward to representing my country every time.”

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the second T20 International against Zimbabwe as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

