Australia spinner Fawad Ahmed said Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir needs to work a lot harder if he wants to play Test cricket.

Qadir made his ODI debut in the series against South Africa and took one wicket in the one game he played at an average of 48.

As for the four-match T20 series that followed, he took two wickets in two matches at an average of 32 and an economy rate of 10.66.

In the first T20 International against Zimbabwe, Qadir finished with figures of 3-29, while in the second game, he ended up with figures of 1-28 off his four overs.

“Usman needs to think about getting better now after making a place in the national side. What about Test cricket? He needs to do more hard work,” Fawad told Cricket Pakistan.

“Shane Warne told me that if you want to play Test cricket, you have to bowl 300 balls every day. So that you are more consistent in your line and length and are able to land the ball at the right spot. I think we should encourage Usman to play more red-ball cricket. He needs to play an entire season of domestic cricket.”

Pakistan suffered a shock 19-run defeat in the second T20 International as they were bowled out for 99 in their chase of 119.

As a result of this, Zimbabwe secured their first-ever T20 International win over the men in green.

