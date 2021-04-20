Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan said he is working with legendary cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq to get better.

Saqlain, a renowned off-spinner, is the Head of International Player Development at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

Sajid is part of Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Zimbabwe and he will be hoping to make his international debut after a strong domestic season.

The 27-year-old was the top wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.

Alhamdulillah – humbled to be working on improving my skills with the best! Thank you @Saqlain_Mushtaq Bhai 🙏🏻 @TheRealPCB https://t.co/F5hjI9ud9B — Sajid Khan (@SajidKhan888) April 18, 2021

“Alhamdulillah – humbled to be working on improving my skills with the best! Thank you Saqlain Mushtaq bhai,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

The Test series gets underway on April 29.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Them three should continue being picked, Younis Khan on Pakistan power-hitters with bright futures

Coming Soon What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 1 Star 2 Star 3 Star 4 Star 5 Star Results Vote What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 715 ( 31.36 % ) 1 Star 75 ( 3.29 % ) 2 Star 119 ( 5.22 % ) 3 Star 354 ( 15.53 % ) 4 Star 361 ( 15.83 % ) 5 Star 656 ( 28.77 % ) Back

What rating would you give Pakistan's squad for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe? 0 Star 715 ( 31.36 % ) 1 Star 75 ( 3.29 % ) 2 Star 119 ( 5.22 % ) 3 Star 354 ( 15.53 % ) 4 Star 361 ( 15.83 % ) 5 Star 656 ( 28.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related