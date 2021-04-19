Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa all-rounder David Wiese said it was “awesome” to see Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman “smashing it” during the recent series against the Proteas.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the ODI series.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

In the T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg. He returned in the third game and made eight not out.

In the fourth match, he hammered 60 runs off 34 balls, which included five boundaries and four sixes.

Great series from you mate!! Awesome to see u smashing it!! 👏🏼👏🏼 — David Wiese (@David_Wiese) April 17, 2021

“Great series from you mate! Awesome to see you smashing it!” Wiese, who plays alongside Zaman for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said on Twitter.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Them three should continue being picked, Younis Khan on Pakistan power-hitters with bright futures

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27572 ( 17.28 % ) Babar Azam 107074 ( 67.11 % ) Steve Smith 4544 ( 2.85 % ) Ben Stokes 5477 ( 3.43 % ) Kane Williamson 7341 ( 4.6 % ) Joe Root 52 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 974 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 293 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4348 ( 2.73 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 522 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 963 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27572 ( 17.28 % ) Babar Azam 107074 ( 67.11 % ) Steve Smith 4544 ( 2.85 % ) Ben Stokes 5477 ( 3.43 % ) Kane Williamson 7341 ( 4.6 % ) Joe Root 52 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 974 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 293 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4348 ( 2.73 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 522 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 963 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related