Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes that power-hitters Asif Ali, Haider Ali and Danish Aziz should continue being picked and given opportunities.

Explaining why, Younis said this is the only way the national team will “get the best out of them”.

Asif featured in two games in the three-match ODI series against South Africa and scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50.

In the four-match T20 series, he played two games, but only batted once and made five runs.

Haider amassed 29 runs in the T20 series at an average of 9.66.

Aziz, meanwhile, made his debut in the ODI series and scored 12 runs in two games at an average of six.

“Players like Asif Ali, Haider Ali and Danish Aziz should be given opportunities so that we can get the best out of them and also it’s up to the players that when they are getting so much support then they should give their best and play for their country,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

