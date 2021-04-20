Fitness getting better and better, Waqar on Pakistan bowler with good pace

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said pace bowler Hasan Ali’s fitness is improving all the time.

This comes after Hasan featured in the recent series against South Africa.

He only featured in one game in the three-match ODI series and took one wicket at an average of 76.

The 26-year-old was a lot more effective in the four-match T20 series, where he claimed seven wickets at an average of 18.71 and an economy rate of 9.35.

“Hasan’s fitness is getting better and better,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27622 ( 17.26 % ) Babar Azam 107475 ( 67.17 % ) Steve Smith 4545 ( 2.84 % ) Ben Stokes 5479 ( 3.42 % ) Kane Williamson 7346 ( 4.59 % ) Joe Root 52 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 979 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 293 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4356 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 522 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 963 ( 0.6 % ) Back

