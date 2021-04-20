Fitness getting better and better, Waqar on Pakistan bowler with good pace

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said pace bowler Hasan Ali’s fitness is improving all the time.
This comes after Hasan featured in the recent series against South Africa.
He only featured in one game in the three-match ODI series and took one wicket at an average of 76.
The 26-year-old was a lot more effective in the four-match T20 series, where he claimed seven wickets at an average of 18.71 and an economy rate of 9.35.
“Hasan’s fitness is getting better and better,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series 3-1.
They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.
