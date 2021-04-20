Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said the national team doesn’t need veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as a bowler right now.

This comes after Hafeez, who is an off-spinner, said he is “fully available to bowl for my team whenever given the chance to do so”.

While his services with the ball are not required at the moment, Waqar noted that this might change in the future, which is why Hafeez is “still on our radar”.

“We’ve not needed Mohammad Hafeez as a bowler but he is still on our radar. He’s bowling in the nets and if he can bowl that will definitely increase our bowling strength,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“We are keeping an eye on him but overall the bowlers did quite well but I am sure Hafeez will be useful in the upcoming World Cups too.”

In the recent T20 series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 3-1, Hafeez scored 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike-rate of 119.56.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This guy is a match-winner with no weaknesses, Waqar Younis on Pakistan bowler who can produce great results any day

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27622 ( 17.26 % ) Babar Azam 107475 ( 67.17 % ) Steve Smith 4544 ( 2.84 % ) Ben Stokes 5479 ( 3.42 % ) Kane Williamson 7346 ( 4.59 % ) Joe Root 52 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 979 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 293 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4356 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 522 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 963 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27622 ( 17.26 % ) Babar Azam 107475 ( 67.17 % ) Steve Smith 4544 ( 2.84 % ) Ben Stokes 5479 ( 3.42 % ) Kane Williamson 7346 ( 4.59 % ) Joe Root 52 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 979 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 293 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4356 ( 2.72 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 522 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 380 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 963 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related