Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said pace bowler Naseem Shah will make his comeback soon.

Naseem was not picked for the ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe and is currently focused on becoming fully fit.

He is working on his fitness and skills with the coaches at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

Waqar admitted that the 18-year-old will benefit from playing more domestic cricket, but made it clear that his “future is bright” despite the injuries he has suffered.

“Naseem Shah’s future is bright. He’s a very talented fast bowler but unfortunately he got injured and he’s coming back from injury,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He was at the camp at the NHPC and he’s working with the coaches there. He’s working on his fitness and his skill-levels.

“My hopes are that the more domestic cricket he plays he will improve further. We are waiting for him and he will make his comeback soon.”

