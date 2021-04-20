Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes seamer Haris Rauf is a “match-winner” with no weaknesses.

Waqar’s praise comes after Rauf impressed in the recent series against South Africa.

In the three-match ODI series, he took seven wickets at an average of 24.42.

As for the four-match T20 series, the 27-year-old featured in three of the matches and claimed three wickets at an average of 31.66 and an economy rate of 9.04.

“Haris Rauf is a match-winner as are the other bowlers individually. On any given day they can produce great results. I don’t see any weaknesses,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“In T20 cricket it’s a fast-moving game, you have good and bad days. On flat pitches it’s hard for the bowlers at times. I don’t have any fears about Haris Rauf’s bowling or that he has problems. You will see that he will get better and better in the coming days.”

Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 and the T20 series that followed 3-1.

They will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Zimbabwe, with the T20 series beginning on Wednesday.

