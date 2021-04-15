Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez said he is always available to bowl and has never stopped seeing himself as an all-rounder despite having problems with his bowling action over the past few years.

Hafeez has been banned from bowling a couple of times, but having been cleared, he insisted that he can bowl four overs in T20 Internationals and 10 overs in ODIs.

With the offer of using him as a bowler on the table, the 40-year-old noted that it is now up to the team management and captain Babar Azam to utilise him as they best see fit.

“I have faced a lot of problems in the past 4-5 years as far as issues related to my bowling are concerned,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “But, I have always tried to maintain my status as an all-rounder throughout my career.

“Even now, I am fully available to bowl for my team whenever given the chance to do so. In T20s I am able to bowl all 4 overs and 10 overs when asked to do so in ODIs – in fact, I see no shortcomings in my abilities in this part of my game and whenever I am asked to do so, and whenever I am considered good enough for this role.

“This is up to the captain and the management to utilize me in the best way possible. I for one am completely available and looking forward to contribute with my batting and bowling.”

In the ongoing T20 series against South Africa, Hafeez scored 13 and 32 in the first two matches respectively. As for the third match, he didn’t need to bat.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Showing great attitude, hunger and determination in ODIs, Mohammad Hafeez on Pakistan player outshining all his competition

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27237 ( 17.76 % ) Babar Azam 101624 ( 66.25 % ) Steve Smith 4500 ( 2.93 % ) Ben Stokes 5380 ( 3.51 % ) Kane Williamson 7230 ( 4.71 % ) Joe Root 36 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 942 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 286 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4332 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 512 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 373 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 940 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27237 ( 17.76 % ) Babar Azam 101624 ( 66.25 % ) Steve Smith 4500 ( 2.93 % ) Ben Stokes 5380 ( 3.51 % ) Kane Williamson 7230 ( 4.71 % ) Joe Root 36 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 942 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 286 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4332 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 512 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 373 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 940 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related