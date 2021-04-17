Following a proper diet, Pakistan player working hard to lose weight says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said he is following a proper diet in order to lose weight.

Azam is also working hard on his fitness and revealed that he lost 5kg in 10 days.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan and has been turning heads with a number of strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, the 22-year-old accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

“I am working really hard here. Also, I am following proper diet and nutrition which will help me gain more fitness,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

