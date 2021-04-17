Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan said his father – former captain Moin Khan – is his biggest critic.

Azam’s comments come after he has been turning heads with a number of strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, the 22-year-old accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

“[A] father has a very important role in your life. He [Moin] has always taught me about this game as he has 15-20 years of cricket experience. I always say, he is the biggest critic of me and I think this is why I am here today,” Azam was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

