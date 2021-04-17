Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said it is difficult being an opener in T20 Internationals, but admitted that he is enjoying it nonetheless.

Rizwan has been excelling at the top of the order and put his talent on show in the T20 series against South Africa.

The 28-year-old accumulated 147 runs in four matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.

“It is difficult but I am enjoying this new role and alhamdulillah scoring runs as well,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“I have always left this decision on the team management. Wherever they think I can be handy for them, they can use me and I will try to perform.”

Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1 after beating South Africa by three wickets in the fourth T20 International on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Following a proper diet, Pakistan player working hard to lose weight says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27413 ( 17.53 % ) Babar Azam 104292 ( 66.68 % ) Steve Smith 4515 ( 2.89 % ) Ben Stokes 5425 ( 3.47 % ) Kane Williamson 7284 ( 4.66 % ) Joe Root 43 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 967 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 290 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4339 ( 2.77 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 517 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 379 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 953 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27413 ( 17.53 % ) Babar Azam 104292 ( 66.68 % ) Steve Smith 4515 ( 2.89 % ) Ben Stokes 5425 ( 3.47 % ) Kane Williamson 7284 ( 4.66 % ) Joe Root 43 ( 0.03 % ) Rashid Khan 967 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 290 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4339 ( 2.77 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 517 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 379 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 953 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related