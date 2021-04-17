Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said it is difficult being an opener in T20 Internationals, but admitted that he is enjoying it nonetheless.
Rizwan has been excelling at the top of the order and put his talent on show in the T20 series against South Africa.
The 28-year-old accumulated 147 runs in four matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 147.
“It is difficult but I am enjoying this new role and alhamdulillah scoring runs as well,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.
“I have always left this decision on the team management. Wherever they think I can be handy for them, they can use me and I will try to perform.”
Pakistan won the T20 series 3-1 after beating South Africa by three wickets in the fourth T20 International on Friday.
