Shahid Afridi: “Azam Khan is also a good cricketer and Pakistan does not have a hard-hitting batsman like him who plays at that position in the batting line-up”

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said the national team doesn’t have a hard-hitting batsman like Azam Khan.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan and has been turning heads with a number of strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, the 22-year-old accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 98 runs in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 19.60 and a strike-rate of 144.11.

However, Afridi admitted that Azam needs to pay “a little attention to his fitness” before he can earn a place in the Pakistan team.

“Azam Khan is also a good cricketer and Pakistan does not have a hard-hitting batsman like him who plays at that position in the batting line-up, and if he pays a little attention to his fitness then he can play for Pakistan,” Afridi was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

