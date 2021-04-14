Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said his confidence rises when he bats with captain Babar Azam.
Zaman’s praise comes after Azam dominated in the ODI series against South Africa, where he made scores of 103, 31 and 94, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.
The 26-year-old has continued to impress in the ongoing T20 series as he made scored 14 in the first T20 International and 50 in the second match.
“I gain great confidence whenever I have a partnership with Babar Azam,” Zaman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Zaman has also been in good form as he made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
As for the T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.
2 thoughts on “My confidence rises massively when I bat with him, Zaman on 26-year-old Pakistan player who is playing at an elite level”
Fahkar Zaman should be taken for word. He must be gaining confidence when he bats with Babar Azam. Both Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are delightful bardmen and two, especially together, are a pleasure to watch. Parvez Akhtar
I said batsmen not the strange word printed. Parvez Akhtar