Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez makes everything look so easy.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

The 40-year-old was also the sixth-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 181 runs in four matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which included two fifties, at an average of 90.50 and a strike-rate of 175.72.

He is currently featuring in the T20 series against South Africa and made scores of 13 and 32 in the first two matches respectively.

Zaman also noted that Hafeez helped him a lot in the nets and during actual Pakistan Super League (PSL) games as both players represented the Qalandars.

“In [the] PSL, he helped me in the nets but also in actual games, when I was batting next to him,” Zaman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“He made cricket [look] so easy by playing like that at the other end as he did in the game against [the] Quetta Gladiators (where he scored 73 not out).”

Zaman has been in good form in the series against South Africa as he made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

As for the T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The bat I scored runs with was a gift from Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan player who has been dealing in centuries says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27126 ( 17.95 % ) Babar Azam 99549 ( 65.89 % ) Steve Smith 4486 ( 2.97 % ) Ben Stokes 5362 ( 3.55 % ) Kane Williamson 7199 ( 4.76 % ) Joe Root 29 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 922 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 283 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4324 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 511 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 931 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27126 ( 17.95 % ) Babar Azam 99549 ( 65.89 % ) Steve Smith 4486 ( 2.97 % ) Ben Stokes 5362 ( 3.55 % ) Kane Williamson 7199 ( 4.76 % ) Joe Root 29 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 922 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 283 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4324 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 511 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 931 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related