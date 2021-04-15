Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said he loves legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s aggression when he bowls.

He added that he also idolised the way Afridi bowled “quick through the air”.

However, it’s not just Afridi that Rashid looks up to as he said the same things about iconic India spinner Anil Kumble.

“I loved how they bowled and how they were quick through the air and I liked their aggression. I always wanted to be an aggressive leg-spinner who was quick through the air and became a big fan of Afridi and Kumble,” Rashid told The Cricketer.

“Their mindset when they bowled was very similar to how I wanted to bowl and I watched a lot of matches and videos of both bowlers to understand what they were trying to achieve. I couldn’t get enough of watching both of them bowling and they were the bowlers who were my role models and inspired me.”

