Pakistan big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez has joked that he will have to open a bat factory as he has received demand for thousands of bats.

This comes after opening batsman Fakhar Zaman revealed that the bat he used to score back-to-back centuries with in the ODI series against South Africa was a gift from Hafeez.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

“It’s really nice of Fakhar Zaman to have praised me and spoken about the bat,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“However, he has put me into a lot of problems as I have been inundated with demands for 1000s of bats and it seems I will have to open up a factory for bats.

“I feel instead of the bat, the credit should go to Fakhar Zaman because it was a very special innings from him.”

In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg. He returned in the third game and made eight not out.

As for Hafeez, he scored 13 and 32 in the first two matches respectively. As for the third match, he didn’t need to bat.

