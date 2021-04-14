Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said the bat he scored runs with in the ODI series against South Africa was a gift from veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

“To be honest, the bat with which I made runs was also gifted to me by Hafeez. He supports juniors a lot and one cannot praise him enough for that,” Zaman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

In the ongoing T20 series, the 31-year-old made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game, which Sharjeel played in, due to a rash on his leg.

As for Hafeez, he scored 13 and 32 in the first two matches respectively.

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the few fighters I have seen, Fakhar Zaman on 40-year-old Pakistan player who still keeps performing

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27126 ( 17.95 % ) Babar Azam 99551 ( 65.89 % ) Steve Smith 4486 ( 2.97 % ) Ben Stokes 5362 ( 3.55 % ) Kane Williamson 7199 ( 4.76 % ) Joe Root 29 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 922 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 283 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4324 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 511 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 931 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27126 ( 17.95 % ) Babar Azam 99551 ( 65.89 % ) Steve Smith 4486 ( 2.97 % ) Ben Stokes 5362 ( 3.55 % ) Kane Williamson 7199 ( 4.76 % ) Joe Root 29 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 922 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 283 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4324 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 511 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 931 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related