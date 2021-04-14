The bat I scored runs with was a gift from Hafeez, Pakistan player who has been dealing in centuries says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said the bat he scored runs with in the ODI series against South Africa was a gift from veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

“To be honest, the bat with which I made runs was also gifted to me by Hafeez. He supports juniors a lot and one cannot praise him enough for that,” Zaman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

In the ongoing T20 series, the 31-year-old made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game, which Sharjeel played in, due to a rash on his leg.

As for Hafeez, he scored 13 and 32 in the first two matches respectively.

