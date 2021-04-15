Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez said opener Fakhar Zaman has been showing great “attitude, hunger and determination” in ODI cricket.
This comes after Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
Hafeez noted that other players should learn from Zaman, who has made the most of his comeback into the Pakistan team.
“It’s always tough for anyone to make a comeback and the attitude, hunger and determination that Fakhar has shown in the ODIs is something which others can learn from,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg. He returned in the third game and made eight not out.
As for Hafeez, he scored 13 and 32 in the first two matches respectively. As for the third match, he didn’t need to bat.
