Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez said opener Fakhar Zaman has been showing great “attitude, hunger and determination” in ODI cricket.

This comes after Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

Hafeez noted that other players should learn from Zaman, who has made the most of his comeback into the Pakistan team.

“It’s always tough for anyone to make a comeback and the attitude, hunger and determination that Fakhar has shown in the ODIs is something which others can learn from,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg. He returned in the third game and made eight not out.

As for Hafeez, he scored 13 and 32 in the first two matches respectively. As for the third match, he didn’t need to bat.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Have demand for thousands of bats, Pakistan player jokes he has to open a bat factory

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27237 ( 17.76 % ) Babar Azam 101625 ( 66.25 % ) Steve Smith 4500 ( 2.93 % ) Ben Stokes 5380 ( 3.51 % ) Kane Williamson 7230 ( 4.71 % ) Joe Root 36 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 942 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 286 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4332 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 512 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 373 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 940 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27237 ( 17.76 % ) Babar Azam 101625 ( 66.25 % ) Steve Smith 4500 ( 2.93 % ) Ben Stokes 5380 ( 3.51 % ) Kane Williamson 7230 ( 4.71 % ) Joe Root 36 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 942 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 286 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4332 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 512 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 373 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 940 ( 0.61 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related