Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan said it is a “great pleasure” to bowl to Pakistan captain and newly-crowned number one ODI batsman Babar Azam.

In addition to Azam, who hammered his maiden T20 International century against South Africa on Wednesday, Rashid admitted that he also enjoys putting his skills to the test against India skipper Virat Kohli, New Zealand leader Kane Williamson, England Test captain Joe Root and Australia batsman Steve Smith.

The 22-year-old noted that he always has to be at his best against them as they will pounce on and smash any loose deliveries he bowls.

“That’s a tough question to answer. It’s always a great pleasure to bowl to the likes of Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson and in a strange way, I actually enjoy bowling to such batsmen,” he told The Cricketer.

“Bowling to these batsmen makes the competition very tough and interesting. I always know that when I am bowling to these batsmen I have to be at my best and there is no option to bowl any loose deliveries because if I do, they will smash it.

“I never think about who I am bowling to, instead I am thinking about what I need to do, the length, the area and the line is all that matters to me. Sometimes the batsmen will hit your good balls for four or six but at the same time I always believe that you shouldn’t think about too many things when you are bowling. I always prefer to think about the conditions, the type of wicket, where I want to put the ball, rather than who the batsman is that I am bowling to.”

