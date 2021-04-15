Bam Bam Babar, renowned fast bowling coach praises Pakistan captain

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Renowned fast bowling coach Ian Pont praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, calling him “Bam Bam Babar”.
Pont noted that people used to laugh when he called Azam that in the past, but pointed out that no one is poking fun at the nickname anymore.
This comes after Azam became the newly-crowned number one batsman in ODI cricket and smashed his maiden T20 International century in the third T20 International against South Africa on Wednesday.


“When I said this a few years back and called him Bam Bam Babar, people laughed… they’re not laughing now,” Pont said on Twitter.
Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.
As for the ongoing T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes.
