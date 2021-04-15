Great to see, Aiden Markram on extremely dominant Pakistan player

Aiden Markram: “Fakhar Zaman scoring a massive hundred and then following it up with another century was great to see”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
South Africa batsman Aiden Markram said Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman’s back-to-back hundreds in the ODI series was “great to see”.
Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match series, which Pakistan won 2-1.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
“Fakhar Zaman scoring a massive hundred and then following it up with another century was great to see. We as batters learnt a lot from them and it was nice to witness it from the front row seat,” Markram was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg. He returned in the third game and made eight not out.