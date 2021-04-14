Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman said big-hitting all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is one of the few fighters he has seen.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

The 40-year-old was also the sixth-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 181 runs in four matches for the Lahore Qalandars, which included two fifties, at an average of 90.50 and a strike-rate of 175.72.

He is currently featuring in the T20 series against South Africa and made scores of 13 and 32 in the first two matches respectively.

“I have said this many times to Mohammad Hafeez that I have not seen too many cricket players who are fighters,” Zaman was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I have seen him from close quarters in the past 5 years or so, and I know that it’s not just me but Hafeez will help out if any junior cricketer needs help out. He feels that this is his duty to help out.”

Zaman has been in good form in the series against South Africa as he made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

As for the T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.

