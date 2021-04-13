Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that opener Fakhar Zaman needs to be utilized “more in other formats”.

This comes after Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.

“We need to utilize him more in other formats as well. We need to back him more in terms of form,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a world-class player, Misbah on Pakistan cricketer who has a huge impact on any game when he scores runs

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27017 ( 18.03 % ) Babar Azam 98508 ( 65.74 % ) Steve Smith 4474 ( 2.99 % ) Ben Stokes 5338 ( 3.56 % ) Kane Williamson 7167 ( 4.78 % ) Joe Root 27 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 918 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 282 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4313 ( 2.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 509 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 926 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 27017 ( 18.03 % ) Babar Azam 98508 ( 65.74 % ) Steve Smith 4474 ( 2.99 % ) Ben Stokes 5338 ( 3.56 % ) Kane Williamson 7167 ( 4.78 % ) Joe Root 27 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 918 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 282 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4313 ( 2.88 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 509 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 372 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 926 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related