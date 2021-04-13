Misbah-ul-Haq: “We need to utilize him more in other formats as well”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that opener Fakhar Zaman needs to be utilized “more in other formats”.
This comes after Zaman made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1.
Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.
In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.
“We need to utilize him more in other formats as well. We need to back him more in terms of form,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a world-class player, Misbah on Pakistan cricketer who has a huge impact on any game when he scores runs
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related