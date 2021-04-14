Used to be called Fakhr-e-Pakistan, opener Fakhar Zaman reveals

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has revealed that he used to be called Fakhr-e-Pakistan, which means the honour of Pakistan.

Zaman’s revelation comes after he has been in outstanding form in the series against South Africa.

The 31-year-old made scores of 8, 193 and 101 in the three-match ODI series, which Pakistan won 2-1.

Overall, he was the highest run-scorer among both teams as he amassed 302 runs at an average of 100.66.

In the ongoing T20 series, Zaman made 27 in the first match, but missed the second game due to a rash on his leg.

“I used to be called ‘Fakhr-e-Pakistan’ (honour of Pakistan) but you all made me Fakhar Zaman again! But I am glad you called me Fakhr-e-Pakistan again,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

