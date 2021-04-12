Image courtesy of: PakPassion

Pakistan pace bowler Zeeshan Zameer revealed that he “lived in a combined family system whereby 28 of us resided in one house in Nazimabad in Karachi”.

He noted that “everyone in our family was against my pursuing cricket as a career because they felt that I could never hope to earn well in that profession”.

However, Zameer has proved them wrong and is starting to gain a lot of attention.

The 18-year-old was included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for the tour of Bangladesh, but it has since been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.

Zameer was one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.

“I was born in Karachi but come from a Pathan family. My father has worked as a delivery driver for a local beverage company for most of his life,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“We lived in a combined family system whereby 28 of us resided in one house in Nazimabad in Karachi. Given the fact that we were not well off and did not have the financial resources to spend on me to help me play cricket, everyone in our family was against my pursuing cricket as a career because they felt that I could never hope to earn well in that profession.

“But I persisted, never gave up and the Almighty helped me realize my dream of being a cricketer.”

