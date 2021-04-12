Image courtesy of: PakPassion
Pakistan seamer Zeeshan Zameer said a stress fracture in his back “confined me to my bed for almost 8 months”.
Zameer recalled suffering the injury when he was selected in the regional Under-16 side in 2017.
He admitted that this caused him to worry about whether he had made a huge mistake leaving school in year 7.
But, the 18-year-old bounced back and was one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.
Zameer was also included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for the tour of Bangladesh, but it has since been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.
“I left school in year 7 after I was selected for the regional Under-16 side in 2017 and then suffered a stress fracture of the back which confined me to my bed for almost 8 months,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
“It is at that time that I felt I had made a bad decision to leave education as my future looked very bleak at that time, but the Almighty had other plans for me.”
