Pakistan left-arm seamer Rumman Raees believes fellow fast bowler Zeeshan Zameer is a “real talent”.
Raees’ praise for the 18-year-old comes after he was included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for their tour of Bangladesh, which has now been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.
Zameer was one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.
“He is [a] real talent and hard-working boy, best of luck Zeeshan Zameer for [the] upcoming series,” Raees said on Twitter.
The Pakistan Under-19 team’s tour of Bangladesh would have consisted of a one-off Test and five ODIs.
The series was due to begin on April 23 and conclude on May 9.
