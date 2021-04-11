Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed said legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed is a “proven coach and has worked around the world with some of the leading spin bowlers”.

Ijaz noted that he is glad to have Mushtaq, who is Pakistan’s spin bowling consultant, working with the Under-19 team ahead of their tour of Bangladesh, which has now been cancelled due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.

“I am delighted to have Mushtaq Ahmed work with us once again, he is a proven coach and has worked around the world with some of the leading spin bowlers,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“His presence will be a huge motivation for the spinners and I am sure they will learn a great deal with him.

“Rao Iftikhar and the rest of the support staff are all working towards one single goal which is the development and grooming of the players and I am confident we will see great results in the future as this is the cream of the U19 talent from across the country.”

The Pakistan Under-19 team’s tour of Bangladesh would have consisted of a one-off Test and five ODIs.

The series was due to begin on April 23 and conclude on May 9.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Hugely promising, Mushtaq Ahmed on Pakistan spin sensation with great variations

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16760 ( 19.38 % ) Waqar Younis 1688 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 5519 ( 6.38 % ) Shahid Afridi 24724 ( 28.58 % ) Imran Khan 16718 ( 19.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2150 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1091 ( 1.26 % ) Hanif Mohammad 125 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 3338 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 965 ( 1.12 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5150 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 6316 ( 7.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 692 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1258 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 16760 ( 19.38 % ) Waqar Younis 1688 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 5519 ( 6.38 % ) Shahid Afridi 24724 ( 28.58 % ) Imran Khan 16718 ( 19.33 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2150 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1091 ( 1.26 % ) Hanif Mohammad 125 ( 0.14 % ) Younis Khan 3338 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 965 ( 1.12 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5150 ( 5.95 % ) Saeed Anwar 6316 ( 7.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 692 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1258 ( 1.45 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related