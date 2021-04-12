Image courtesy of: PakPassion
Pakistan teenager Zeeshan Zameer said he is working hard to improve his game in order to achieve his dream of representing the national team.
Zameer, who said he bowls between 140-145 kph right now, was recently included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for the tour of Bangladesh, but it has since been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.
It should be noted that the talented teenager was also one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.
“Like every other young player, it is my wish to play for Pakistan and I am hoping that I will continue to improve myself so that one day I can have the honour to represent my country,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
