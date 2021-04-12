Take a lot of wickets with my bouncer, Pakistan teen who also specialises in yorkers says

Posted on by
Pakistan seamer Zeeshan Zameer said he takes a lot of wickets with his bouncer

Pakistan seamer Zeeshan Zameer: “My wicket-taking deliveries are yorkers and bouncers and I feel that the bouncer is the one I excel in the most”

Image courtesy of: PakPassion

Pakistan speedster Zeeshan Zameer said he excels in bowling wicket-taking bouncers.

While he classes his bouncer as one of the deliveries that gets him lots of wickets, the 18-year-old also said the same thing about his yorkers.

Zameer was recently included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for the tour of Bangladesh, but it has since been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.

It should be noted that the talented teenager was also one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.

“My wicket-taking deliveries are yorkers and bouncers and I feel that the bouncer is the one I excel in the most,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowl between 140-145 kph right now, 18-year-old Pakistan fast bowler says he wants to increase his speed even more

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply