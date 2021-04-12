Image courtesy of: PakPassion
Pakistan speedster Zeeshan Zameer said he excels in bowling wicket-taking bouncers.
While he classes his bouncer as one of the deliveries that gets him lots of wickets, the 18-year-old also said the same thing about his yorkers.
Zameer was recently included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for the tour of Bangladesh, but it has since been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.
It should be noted that the talented teenager was also one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.
“My wicket-taking deliveries are yorkers and bouncers and I feel that the bouncer is the one I excel in the most,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
