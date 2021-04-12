Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said he will look to use Sarfaraz Ahmed as the team’s wicketkeeper and number five batsman in ODIs.

Azam’s comments come after Sarfaraz featured in the third ODI against South Africa, which was his first ODI since October 2019.

In the match, which the men in green won by 28 runs, Sarfaraz scored 13 runs before going on to take three catches behind the stumps.

“The only thought behind this selection was the fact that we had lot of experience in Sarfaraz sitting on the bench and we wanted to utlize that. Also our middle order was struggling a bit, which is why we brought in Sarfaraz,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed is in the team with us because we trust in his abilities, and we will try and utilize him in ODIs as a wicketkeeper and batsman at the number 5 position as it suits him best.

“That is also the position which needs a batsman to move the innings and that is what we were lacking in the previous 2 matches where the middle order was really struggling.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Improving myself to get into the Pakistan team, teenager who bowls up to 145 kph says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26800 ( 18.14 % ) Babar Azam 96833 ( 65.53 % ) Steve Smith 4455 ( 3.01 % ) Ben Stokes 5292 ( 3.58 % ) Kane Williamson 7104 ( 4.81 % ) Joe Root 24 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 910 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 278 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4288 ( 2.9 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 369 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 916 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 26800 ( 18.14 % ) Babar Azam 96833 ( 65.53 % ) Steve Smith 4455 ( 3.01 % ) Ben Stokes 5292 ( 3.58 % ) Kane Williamson 7104 ( 4.81 % ) Joe Root 24 ( 0.02 % ) Rashid Khan 910 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 278 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 4288 ( 2.9 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 507 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 369 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 916 ( 0.62 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related