Pakistan fast bowler Zeeshan Zameer said he has “only followed one bowler all my life and that is Pat Cummins”.

Zameer noted that because he looks up to the Australian seamer, he always tries to wear the number 30 on his jersey as it is the same number Cummins has when he plays for Australia.

The 18-year-old added that he watches videos of Cummins bowling whenever he gets the chance since he wants to be as successful as the 27-year-old.

“I have only followed one bowler all my life and that is Pat Cummins, and he is my role model, to the extent that I always wear number 30 on my shirt which is his number for the Australian side,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Whenever I get a chance, I watch videos of Pat Cummins in action as I really want to emulate my role model as much as I can.”

Zeeshan was recently included in the Pakistan Under-19 team for the tour of Bangladesh, but it has since been called off due to the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bangladesh.

It should be noted that the talented teenager was one of the standout bowlers in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament, where he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 matches for Sindh Under-19s at an average of 17.

